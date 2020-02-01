S.A. Mason LLC Acquires Shares of 2,600 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,635,000 after buying an additional 1,246,529 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,440,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,775,000. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,362,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,652,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,201,000 after buying an additional 198,777 shares during the period.

VGK traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,362,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,864. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.29. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $50.66 and a twelve month high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

