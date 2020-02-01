S.A. Mason LLC Buys Shares of 192 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG traded down $21.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,434.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,403,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,997. The stock has a market cap of $989.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,503.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,402.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1,275.81.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.04, for a total transaction of $915,626.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,658,732 shares of company stock worth $301,386,890. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,527.47.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

