S.A. Mason LLC Invests $294,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE GD traded down $5.79 on Friday, hitting $175.44. 2,365,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 34.06%.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.55.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.