S.A. Mason LLC Invests $866,000 in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $9.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.97. The stock had a trading volume of 15,777,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,765,022. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.29 and a 200-day moving average of $182.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.88.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

