S.A. Mason LLC Purchases Shares of 3,267 SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,270,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,239,000 after purchasing an additional 240,647 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,299,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,191,000 after purchasing an additional 497,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 62,170 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 107,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter.

RWX stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.84. The company had a trading volume of 503,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,371. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $41.33.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

