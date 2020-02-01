S.A. Mason LLC Takes $121,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,332,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,967. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.17. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.43 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

