S.A. Mason LLC Takes Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Steelcase by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Steelcase by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Steelcase by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,975,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,278,000 after acquiring an additional 788,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Steelcase by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,038,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,455,000 after acquiring an additional 74,334 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Steelcase by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Sidoti raised their price objective on Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

NYSE SCS traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.61. 837,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,593. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Steelcase had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 50,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 28,671 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $567,112.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,762.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,926. 17.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Steelcase (NYSE:SCS)

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit