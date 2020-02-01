S.A. Mason LLC Takes Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Steelcase by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Steelcase by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Steelcase by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,975,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,278,000 after acquiring an additional 788,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Steelcase by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,038,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,455,000 after acquiring an additional 74,334 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Steelcase by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Sidoti raised their price objective on Steelcase from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James lowered Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

NYSE SCS traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.61. 837,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,593. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Steelcase had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 50,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 28,671 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $567,112.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 250,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,762.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,926. 17.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

