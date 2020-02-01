S.A. Mason LLC Takes Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $82.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,723,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,509. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.58. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $62.46 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.13.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $2,328,287.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $2,823,154.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,301 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,028 shares of company stock worth $13,690,242. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

