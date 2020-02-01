S.A. Mason LLC Takes Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $82.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,723,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,509. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.58. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $62.46 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.13.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $2,328,287.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $2,823,154.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,301 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,028 shares of company stock worth $13,690,242. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SYSCO (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit