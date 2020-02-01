S.A. Mason LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 515,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 92,962 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,685,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,075,958. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

