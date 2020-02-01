Safe Haven Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $987,459.00 and $7,480.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.98 or 0.02636889 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

