SafeCapital Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.23 Million (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for about $3.57 or 0.00037989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. SafeCapital has a market cap of $2.88 million and $1.23 million worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00020307 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00122489 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000969 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,062,452 coins and its circulating supply is 806,813 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

