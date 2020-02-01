Sage Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sage Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.45. The stock had a trading volume of 309,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,929. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.23. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $120.37 and a 52-week high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.