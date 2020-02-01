salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,773 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,722.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,390 shares of company stock valued at $72,363,232 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Cross Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.66.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.31. 4,190,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,987,471. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $137.87 and a 1 year high of $186.44. The company has a market capitalization of $161.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

