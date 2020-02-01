San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Acquires 350 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JWN traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,457,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,911. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. Barclays started coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $135,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,698 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

