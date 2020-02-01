San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Surevest Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

SPYD stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.13. 1,129,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,680. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $39.98.

