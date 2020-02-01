San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $165,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 201,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after acquiring an additional 55,562 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 335,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after acquiring an additional 36,049 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,889,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth $190,000.

MOAT stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.02. 486,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,600. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $56.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84.

