San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Makes New Investment in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned 0.75% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of CNRG traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,271. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $50.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.76.

