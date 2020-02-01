San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Makes New Investment in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA owned 0.75% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of CNRG traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,271. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $50.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.76.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit