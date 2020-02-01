San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Sells 1,953 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. State Street Corp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,967,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884,914 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 300.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,024,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,954 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 157.5% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,158,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,479 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 82.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,915,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,672.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 992,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,146,000 after acquiring an additional 936,722 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.72. 15,958,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,337,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,527.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $471,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

