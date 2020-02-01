SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €167.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($194.19) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €153.00 ($177.91) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €134.64 ($156.55).

Shares of SAP opened at €117.82 ($137.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. SAP has a one year low of €88.41 ($102.80) and a one year high of €126.98 ($147.65). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €122.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €116.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.74 billion and a PE ratio of 41.52.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

