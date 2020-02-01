Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Legacy Wealth Management Inc

Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,095. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.26. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $64.45 and a 52 week high of $79.54.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

