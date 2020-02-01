Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Bulkers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Shares of SALT stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 658,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,767. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Scorpio Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.27.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.53. Scorpio Bulkers had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Scorpio Bulkers’s payout ratio is currently 6.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 285,141 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,636 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,786,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. 34.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

