Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 397,295 Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 397,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Pacific Biosciences of California as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 246,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 76,360 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 32,667.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,888,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 555,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 267,982 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PACB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of PACB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,558,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $714.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.70.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 136.85% and a negative net margin of 139.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

