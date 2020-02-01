Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,431,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,734,000. Cypress Semiconductor accounts for about 4.1% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 348,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 41,123 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 108,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex One Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 304,631 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cypress Semiconductor alerts:

CY has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cypress Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 21,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total value of $489,579.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,432.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,755.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,003 shares of company stock worth $2,241,330. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,426,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,310. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.84. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.