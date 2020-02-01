Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 162,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,005,000. WABCO accounts for approximately 1.6% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.32% of WABCO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of WABCO by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of WABCO by 749.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of WABCO by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WABCO by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of WABCO by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get WABCO alerts:

Shares of WABCO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.65. 450,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,657. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.48. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.29 and a 52 week high of $146.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.62). WABCO had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WABCO news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of WABCO stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $50,036.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,721.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. WABCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.08.

WABCO Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.