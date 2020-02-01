Segantii Capital Management Ltd Sells 225,000 Shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,450,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225,000 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the second quarter valued at $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 71.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 882.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22,616 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 1,582.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,535 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the third quarter worth $78,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.90.

Shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,700. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.85.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.