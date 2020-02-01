Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes $10.96 Million Position in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 129,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,960,000. The Medicines comprises about 0.8% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDCO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Medicines by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 1,156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 705.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of The Medicines stock remained flat at $$84.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.18 and a beta of 1.10. The Medicines Company has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $84.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.79 and its 200 day moving average is $59.39.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Medicines Company will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDCO. Svb Leerink lowered The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Chardan Capital lowered The Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered The Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

About The Medicines

The Medicines Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of therosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The company is developing Inclisiran, an investigational RNA interference therapeutic that inhibits production of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9, which controls LDL-cholesterol levels.

