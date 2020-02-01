Sentivate Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Sentivate has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $93,321.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. One Sentivate token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00036932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $550.26 or 0.05860384 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00127376 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034647 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00015180 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,266,843,458 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

