ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $390.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $330.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s current price.

NOW has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.93.

NYSE NOW opened at $338.23 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $209.99 and a 1 year high of $343.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $372,912.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total transaction of $6,678,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in ServiceNow by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

