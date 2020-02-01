SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,899 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 50.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 437,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,892,000 after buying an additional 146,514 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,627,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $7,340,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 503,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,594,000 after purchasing an additional 92,272 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCBI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $54.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.46. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $66.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

