SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after buying an additional 578,662 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,155,000 after acquiring an additional 121,062 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,310,000 after purchasing an additional 26,698 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,128,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,501,000 after purchasing an additional 49,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 963,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $196.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.97 and a 200-day moving average of $194.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.59 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

