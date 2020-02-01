SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 1,382.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,528 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudera by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cloudera in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cloudera by 2,485.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $56,165.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 102,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Bearden sold 196,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $2,317,240.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 438,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,163 shares of company stock worth $2,392,658. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cloudera from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.49.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cloudera Inc has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $198.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 49.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudera Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

