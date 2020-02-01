SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $28.79 on Friday. SGS has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

