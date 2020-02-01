Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shake Shack Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. The company offers burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, beer and wine. It operates primarily in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, Nevada, London, Istanbul and Dubai. Shake Shack Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

SHAK has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.45.

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.45. 1,412,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.23. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $47.29 and a 52-week high of $105.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.77, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 11.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 600.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 41.8% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

