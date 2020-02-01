Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $315,000 Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,291,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,872,877,000 after acquiring an additional 511,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,991,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,175,000 after acquiring an additional 712,453 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,416,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,469,000 after acquiring an additional 507,559 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,308,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,558,000 after acquiring an additional 273,484 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,216,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,695,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEL. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.85.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $69.19. 5,150,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,619. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average of $62.93. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

