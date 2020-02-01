Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Invests $267,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 221.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 16,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.90. 3,078,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,748. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.94 and its 200-day moving average is $166.75. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $141.18 and a 1 year high of $185.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

