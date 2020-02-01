Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. MHI Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 11,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 605.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 508,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.65. The company had a trading volume of 537,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,721. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.05. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.18 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 101.89% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHLX shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

