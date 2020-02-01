Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Yu Group (LON:YU)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Yu Group (LON:YU) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

LON:YU opened at GBX 105 ($1.38) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 109.39. The company has a market cap of $17.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. Yu Group has a 52 week low of GBX 72.75 ($0.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 270 ($3.55).

Yu Group Company Profile

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiary, Kensington Power Limited, supplies energy to small and medium-sized enterprises, and larger corporates in the United Kingdom. It supplies Gas and electricity; and provides ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Yoda Newco 1 Limited and changed its name to Yü Group PLC in February 2016.

