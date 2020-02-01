SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SI-Bone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

SI-Bone stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,490. SI-Bone has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The company has a market capitalization of $527.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.10). SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 54.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. The business had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that SI-Bone will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-Bone news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $27,230.00. Also, CFO Laura Francis sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,567.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,604 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,981. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SI-Bone by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,087,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after purchasing an additional 659,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,787,000 after acquiring an additional 463,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 222,788 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 72,951 shares during the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

