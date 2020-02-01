Sicart Associates LLC Buys 120 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Sicart Associates LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,541,000 after buying an additional 338,263 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,707.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,985,000 after buying an additional 149,086 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $716,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,006.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 133,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after buying an additional 129,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 197,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,558,000 after buying an additional 100,096 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.27.

ROK traded down $3.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.66. 1,197,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.59 and a 200 day moving average of $177.46. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $143.91 and a 12-month high of $207.94.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.98, for a total transaction of $968,037.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,203,296.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total transaction of $1,311,591.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,591.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,148,567 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

