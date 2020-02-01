Sicart Associates LLC Grows Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Sicart Associates LLC increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 166.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at about $1,981,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter valued at about $63,913,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,017,220 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,471,000 after buying an additional 1,016,752 shares during the last quarter.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. 2,010,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,407,052. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 58,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $367,729.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,204.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 60,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $405,294.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 368,623 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,602.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.