Sicart Associates LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 122.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,771,000 after buying an additional 227,659 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 29.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at $952,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 63.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden purchased 2,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,580.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 32,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.73 per share, with a total value of $1,079,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,975.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

ATGE traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.51. 405,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,133. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.66.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.66 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

