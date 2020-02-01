Sicart Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Sicart Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up approximately 1.8% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,498,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,841,000 after acquiring an additional 91,897 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,328,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,288,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,210,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,021,000 after purchasing an additional 100,904 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,084,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,960,000 after purchasing an additional 22,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Nutrien by 4.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,041,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,726,000 after purchasing an additional 43,001 shares in the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NTR traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,729,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,533. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average is $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.74.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

