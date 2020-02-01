Sicart Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sicart Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,170 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 5.2% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $15,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,767,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,677 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6,924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $87,620,000 after acquiring an additional 686,750 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,164,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $146,492,000 after acquiring an additional 315,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 683.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,570 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,067,000 after acquiring an additional 277,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,509,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.06.

In other news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,164.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,648. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $114.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.