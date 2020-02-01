Sicart Associates LLC Sells 2,300 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sicart Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Corning accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Corning by 351.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

In other news, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $1,913,472.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,160.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.69. 8,682,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,445,050. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.24.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

