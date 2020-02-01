Sicart Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sicart Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 17,178,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,607,053. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.27. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.