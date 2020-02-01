Sidoti Begins Coverage on ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

Sidoti began coverage on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $97.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OGS. UBS Group lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut ONE Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.17.

NYSE:OGS traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.50. The stock had a trading volume of 382,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.77. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $79.22 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 489,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in ONE Gas by 11.0% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 480,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,162,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in ONE Gas by 18.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 472,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,442,000 after buying an additional 73,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth about $35,255,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ONE Gas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

