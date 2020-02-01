Sidoti Begins Coverage on Spire (NYSE:SR)

Sidoti began coverage on shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Guggenheim cut Spire from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.50.

NYSE SR traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.32. 439,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,262. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.96. Spire has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Spire had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Spire by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

