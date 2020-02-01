SIG plc (LON:SHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 107.20 ($1.41).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SIG from GBX 142 ($1.87) to GBX 122 ($1.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.21) price target on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of SIG from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of SIG from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 107 ($1.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

LON SHI traded down GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 92.50 ($1.22). The stock had a trading volume of 1,427,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.14. SIG has a one year low of GBX 87.60 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 153.90 ($2.02). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 110.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 118.11.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

