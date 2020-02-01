SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,585,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,765,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,353,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,914 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,021,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 448.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,902,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826,676 shares during the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBD shares. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 12,401,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,728,253. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80. Banco Bradesco SA has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0047 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

