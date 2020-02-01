SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,713,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,928,000 after buying an additional 551,781 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 448,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,035,000 after buying an additional 142,022 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,896,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,441,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,183,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,283 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SHM traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 247,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,181. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.10. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $49.43.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

